Ratings: God Friended Me Rises, While Many RSVP for NCIS: LA Wedding

CBS’ God Friended Me this Sunday drew 7.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up 18 percent and two tenths from last week. Leading out of that, NCIS: LA‘s wedding episode (8.3 mil/0.9, TVLine reader grade “A-“) hit nearly a five-month audience high while steady in the demo. Bubble drama Madam Secretary (5.5 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | World of Dance (3.7 mil/0.8) stabilized, while Good Girls (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped to new series lows.

ABC | American Idol (7.1 mil/1.3) held steady and dominated the night in the demo. Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.9) ticked up.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.07 mil/0.3, reader grade “B+”) and Charmed (665K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the latter drew its smallest audience yet.

FOX | The Simpsons (2 mil/0.8) was steady, while Bob’s Burgers (2.1 mil/0.9) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.