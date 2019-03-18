Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Adds Harry Potter's Miranda Richardson

A Harry Potter alum is joining Game of Thrones‘ in-the-works prequel pilot, but not even Rita Skeeter herself could get the scoop on who she’ll play.

Miranda Richardson has been cast in HBO’s upcoming Thrones spinoff, TVLine has learned. As was the case in most of the project’s previous cast additions, there are no details about the character yet.

What we do know about the untitled potential series is that it is set thousands of years before the events of the original series; that it will chronicle “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” per the official logline; and that it will offer a new perspective on the series’ fundamental lore.

In addition to playing gossip columnist Skeeter in multiple Harry Potter movies, Oscar-nominee Richardson has appeared in the British series Blackadder and Girlfriends, as well as in the films Stronger and The Crying Game, among many others.

Naomi Watts (Gypsy) will star in the pilot, as a charming socialite with a dark secret. In addition to Richardson, the series-regular roster includes Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Toby Regbo (Reign), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Georgie Henley (the Chronicles of Narnia films), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX), Jamie Campbell Bower (Will), Denise Gough (The Fall), Sheila Atim (Harlots) and Alex Sharp (Broadway’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time).

HBO ordered the prequel pilot in June 2018, based on a story by X-Men: First Class‘ Jane Goldman and Thrones author George R.R. Martin, both of whom will be executive producers on the pilot; Goldman will serve as showrunner.

