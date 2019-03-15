Neil deGrasse Tyson to Return as Host of Cosmos and StarTalk as Sexual Misconduct Investigation Concludes

Following an internal investigation by National Geographic into allegations of sexual misconduct, Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to host new episodes of Cosmos and StarTalk, the network announced on Friday.

“StarTalk will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for Cosmos,” the network said in a statement to our sister site Variety, adding that “there will be no further comment.”

A world-renowned astrophysicist, Tyson served as host and narrator of the Emmy-winning Fox/NatGeo series Cosmos in 2014, and was set to return for a follow-up series, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, to air this year. He has also hosted StarTalk, a science-themed talk show for NatGeo, since 2015. But allegations of sexual misconduct by two former colleagues late last year led the networks to pause both of Tyson’s series while they conducted an internal investigation into the matter. (Tyson quickly denied the claims.)

Cosmos: Possible Worlds was slated to debut this month on Fox and NatGeo, but was delayed by the investigation; no new premiere date has been set. StarTalk was three episodes into its current fifth season, which will now resume next month, when NatGeo pulled it off the air.