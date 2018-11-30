Cosmos Host Neil deGrasse Tyson Accused of Sexual Misconduct; Producers Launch Investigation

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who hosts the Emmy-winning Fox/National Geographic series Cosmos, has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women, and the producers behind Cosmos have launched an investigation.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” Cosmos producers said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

Fox and National Geographic added in a separate statement: “We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson. We take these matters very seriously, and we are reviewing the recent reports.”

The investigation stems from an accusation from Tyson’s former assistant Ashley Watson that she was forced to quit her job over Tyson’s inappropriate sexual advances. Also, Bucknell professor Dr. Katelyn N. Allers claims that Tyson groped her at an after-party for the American Astronomical Society in 2009.

Cosmos, a nonfiction series explaining the evolution of scientific theories related to outer space and other planets, debuted in 2014, with Tyson serving as host and narrator. The first season was critically acclaimed and won a number of awards, including four Emmys. A second season, titled Cosmos: Possible Worlds, is set to debut on Fox and National Geographic in March.