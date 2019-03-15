Jane the Novela: Weeds' Hunter Parrish to Star in Jane the Virgin Spinoff

The CW’s Jane the Virgin spinoff has found its leading man: Weeds alum Hunter Parrish has joined the cast of Jane the Novela, according to our sister site Deadline.

Jane the Novela — which scored a pilot order at The CW in January — is based on the fictional novels of Gina Rodriguez’s Jane character Jane Villanueva, with the first season set at a Napa Valley vineyard and Rodriguez serving as narrator. Parrish will play Felix, a rich kid who co-owns the vineyard with his mother Renata (Marcia Cross) and catches the eye of local art curator Estela (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) — who happens to be dating the winery’s head of security. Felix “is Napa’s most eligible bachelor and heir apparent to his family’s winery,” according to the official description. But “though Felix’s future looks bright, he is tortured by the secrets of his past.”

Parrish is best known for playing Silas Botwin, the eldest son of Mary-Louise Parker’s weed-slinging mom Nancy, on Showtime’s Weeds, until the show ended an eight-season run in 2012. Since then, Parrish has had roles on This Is Us, The Good Wife, Quantico, Good Girls Revolt and The Following. He’s also set to co-star with Sarah Paulson in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Ratched.