Riverdale Photos: Cheryl Takes Center Stage in Heathers Musical Episode

Riverdale‘s Cheryl is not happy these days… and she’s ready to sing about it.

In the first photos from next Wednesday’s musical episode (The CW, 8/7c), a heartbroken Cheryl — fresh off her break-up with Toni — is diving right into her role as bitchy queen bee Heather Chandler in Riverdale High’s staging of Heathers: The Musical, based on the 1989 pitch-black comedy. (You might say it’s the role she was born to play.) We see Miss Blossom brandishing a croquet mallet right in Toni’s face and flashing a wicked smile to her co-stars, as well as modeling some tres chic blazers with fellow Heathers Betty and Veronica.

In other photos, Kevin is back in the director’s chair — with help from Evelyn Evernever; The Farm is sponsoring this year’s musical — and Archie and Reggie don letterman jackets to play jocks Kurt and Ram. Plus: Is that Jughead Jones we see on stage in the ensemble? Might we hear Cole Sprouse make his singing debut, after he sat out last season’s musical episode? We’d stand up and applaud for that.

Check out the photo gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — for a first look at Riverdale‘s latest musical episode, and then hit the comments and tell us: Should Cheryl and Toni make up, or stay split up?