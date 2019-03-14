One Day at a Time Cast, EPs React to Axing: 'We Had the Time of Our Lives'

One Day at a Time‘s stars and EPs are taking to social media to lament the show’s cancellation.

The critically acclaimed Netflix comedy was axed after three seasons on Thursday. A rep for the streamer cited the show’s low viewership as the reason. Shortly thereafter, executive producers Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett put out the following statement:

“Last night, Netflix told us they are cancelling One Day at a Time,” they wrote. “We had the time of our lives making this show. We worked with the best, most giving and talented cast, writers and crew ever, as well as the incomparable Norman Lear. So while our hearts are very heavy, they are also bursting with the appreciation for this amazing experience.

“And for all of you. All of you who told us how much One Day at a Time means to you,” they continued. “We’ve worked on many shows, but never have we experienced the outpouring of love, connection, and support like we have with ODAAT. Along with our studio Sony, we will be exploring other places One Day at a Time can live, and with any luck we’ll find one. Either way our three seasons will always exist and be there for you and for us. In the meantime we want to thank everybody who watched. We love you.”

I’m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories .Yes it was a Latinx family but it was a universal story about family and love. An American Familia ❤️ — Justina Machado (@JustinaMachado) March 14, 2019

Thank you 4 helping us laugh @ ourselves, giving us permission 2 cry 2gether, 4 showing the commonality of all people & 4 elbowing some space @ the table.

Proud & inspired by u, all. 4ever grateful 2 be part of the family. Keep fighting!

Yours always,

Tito Lil’ Pito#ODAAT https://t.co/oWnpV7CuJJ — Danny Pino (@TheDannyPino) March 14, 2019

My heart is breaking, but I still can’t help but thank Netflix for giving the Alvarez family a home for 3 years and for changing my life… and to the fans: familia para siempre. I got you. ❤️ https://t.co/ECvLXaJoqP — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) March 14, 2019

Annnnd, we might find #ODAAT another home. This isn’t over yet. https://t.co/lCB0vSnCWF — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) March 14, 2019

Hey @nbc…I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes…#saveODAAT https://t.co/5bIQYexpDz — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 14, 2019

One Day at a Time had what television used pray for: great quality, great reviews, passionate fan base. Like Star Trek. Like Deadwood. What I learned a while back is that there is always a closing night. Sometimes it comes too soon. — Stephen Tobolowsky (@Tobolowsky) March 14, 2019

😰 I’m incredibly shocked right now. Best team of people I could hope to work with, but I’m hoping for a “Not yet” moment. Love you guys, can’t say goodbye yet! ❤️ #saveodaat — Sheridan Pierce (@sheridan_pierce) March 14, 2019

Sad this morning to hear that Netflix has cancelled ODAAT. @OneDayAtATime has been home for three years. Watching @toddgrinnell shine in the role he was always meant to play has been just magical. Hoping the magic continues ❤️ ODAATfamilia, we always got you. 🏳️‍🌈😘🙏 — India de Beaufort 🦋 (@Indiadebeaufort) March 14, 2019

She ushered us in and i stared at the pictures on her walls: winning a Tony Award, her with her family, a drawing of her as Anita in West Side Story #SAVEODAAT — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) March 14, 2019

she was so generous on set too, and funny as FUCK. I’ll never forget how kind she was and how special I felt that day. #SAVEODAAT — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) March 14, 2019