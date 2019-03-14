Legacies Sneak Peek: Who's Excited for Miss Mystic Falls? And Who's Not?

If you thought Alaric dreaded the annual Salvatore School talent show, just wait until you see how jazzed he is about hosting this year’s Miss Mystic Falls pageant.

Tonight’s episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) revives one of the town’s oldest — and most dramatic — traditions, made all the more eventful by the arrival of Roman, whom Originals fans will remember as the vampire partially responsible for Hope’s mother’s death.

Speaking of Hope, Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter pays a very special homage to her father (and one of his legendary ‘ships) by wearing the same dress for Miss Mystic Falls that Caroline wore when she danced with Klaus at the Originals ball in Season 3 of The Vampire Diaries:

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek above, even though Alaric is neither excited nor prepared for the big event, his daughters seem pretty excited about it — perhaps one a bit more than the other. (And if you really don’t feel like waiting until the episode airs, you can click here to check out photos of Josie in all her Miss Mystic Falls glory.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.