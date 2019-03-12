The Bachelorette: Hannah Brown Named Leading Lady of Season 15

Can I get a “roll tide”?

Alabama native Hannah Brown, who competed on Season 23 of The Bachelor, will be handing out roses of her own as ABC’s next Bachelorette.

The announcement was made on Tuesday’s After the Final Rose special, which served as the final episode of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season.

“Honestly, I’m just really grateful for this opportunity,” Brown — known as Hannah B. during her time on the show — said of her upcoming Bachelorette gig, adding that she wants to find love and get married. Host Chris Harrison then shared video of him telling her she’s the Bachelorette, and brought out five of the men who’ll be vying for her heart for a quick meet-and-greet. She even handed out an early rose to one of the guys, Cam, at an impromptu rose ceremony.

Brown, who was crowned Miss Alabama USA in 2018, was one of 30 women who attempted to win Underwood’s heart earlier this year. Though her time on the show was initially marked by a rivalry with fellow pageant contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the two women eventually made amends and agreed to focus on their relationships with Underwood.

Brown was ultimately eliminated in fifth place, after she told Underwood she was falling in love with him, and he didn’t reciprocate her feelings. On Tuesday’s season finale, Underwood chose Cassie, who left the show in dramatic fashion a week earlier, to receive his final rose after she agreed to give him a second chance.

