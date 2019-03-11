TVLine Items: Thor Director Joins Time Bandits, Netflix's Royal Baby and More

Apple’s series adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s cult fantasy film Time Bandits has found its leader: Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) will co-write and direct the pilot for the in-development project, our sister site Deadline reports.

The 1981 movie told the story of an 11-year-old history buff who stumbles on six dwarfs who have stolen a map that charts all the holes in the space-time fabric. They use the map to hop from one historical era to the next to steal riches, meeting historical figures like Napoleon Bonaparte and Robin Hood along the way. Gilliam is on board as an executive producer for the potential series.

Waititi is also an executive producer on FX’s upcoming comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has greenlit A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, the third installment in its series of Rose McIver-led Christmas movies. It will premiere “this holiday season,” per Netflix’s announcement on Twitter.

* Bailey Chase (Longmire, Saving Grace) will recur during Season 4 of USA Network’s Queen of the South as a musician attempting to overcome his personal demons who crosses paths with Teresa, per Deadline.

* Discovery has renewed its BattleBots revival for Season 2. New episodes will premiere on both Discovery and Science this summer.

* Season 1 of Titans, DC Universe’s first live-action series, will get a digital release on March 21 (via iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, etc.), then hit Blu-ray/DVD at a later date.

* CBS will next colorize the I Love Lucy episodes “The Million-Dollar Idea” (in which Lucy and Ethel sell homemade salad dressing) and “Bonus Bucks” (the Ricardos and Mertzes split a $300 prize), to air Friday, April 19.

* Hulu has released a trailer for the comedy series Ramy, premiering Friday, April 19. The show stars Ramy Hassan as a first generation Egyptian-American on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?