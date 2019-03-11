There’s always time to tell someone how you feel about them — even in the middle of a vampire apocalypse.

That’s the takeaway from this exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s two-hour finale of The Passage (Fox, 8/7c), in which a frustrated Amy makes it clear how much Brad means to her. Though we can’t tell you what location they’re at in the video (hint: It’s not Project NOAH), or why they’re there, we can share what series star Mark-Paul Gosselaar recently told TVLine about the scene.

“All I know is that I have to prepare Amy,” he says, speaking for his character, “and she’s like, ‘Prepare me for what?’ And [Brad] is like, ‘I don’t know. All I know is that I just have to make sure that you’re ready for whatever comes your way.'” Though the pre-teen is irked at first, as you’ll see, she comes around fast.

The supersized season-ender is set among chaos, as Amy must decide what’s best for humanity while Fanning and the virals edge closer to escaping Project NOAH. But that’s a bird’s eye view of the insanity; Gosselaar says Brad, who was still on Level 4B with the freed bloodsuckers at the end of last week’s hour, is too busy trying to get his young charge and Lila to safety to worry about the imminent end of the world.

“He tackles everything which is directly in front of him and hasn’t had time to figure out the bigger picture of things,” he says. “Is the end of the world nearing? I don’t thnk he’s had any time to really sit down and figure it all out. It’s all been about protecting Amy and making sure that we find a cure for her.”

Especially now that Amy is displaying even more viral-like qualities (those glowing eyes!) after coming through The Change — not that Brad will feel any differently, Gosselaar adds.

“I always played the character, and it was always written that way, is that he would accept her no matter what. He even shows that in that last episode [when he says] ‘I’m not afraid of you. I know you would never hurt me,'” he says. ” I really feel, and I certainly played it that way, that I believe those words, and that I believe she’s not going to become one of them. So no matter what she becomes, I’m always going to be there for her. We made that pact: I’m there for her, she’s there for me.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Amy and Brad’s sweet moment, then hit the comments with your predictions about tonight’s finale!