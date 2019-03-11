Is Supergirl Even Trying to Hide Her Secret Identity Anymore?

It’s kind of ironic that so much of Supergirl‘s fourth season has focused on Kara’s struggle to conceal her secret identity from her enemies, because if you look at her recent behavior, it doesn’t seem like she’s trying very hard at all.

Before we get too deep into this, here’s a quick disclaimer: I understand that enjoying anything Super-related — be it a comic book, a movie or a TV show — requires a certain suspension of disbelief. I accept that Kara and Clark’s glasses are enough to shield their secret identities from the world at large, even from some of their closest friends and enemies.

But that’s what’s so puzzling about Kara’s recent behavior. For example, when she chose to attend the alien rights march in Sunday’s episode as the Girl of Steel, why did she announce herself to the crowd as “Kara Zor-El, citizen of Earth?” More specifically, why would she reveal her Kryptonian name — the first part of which is also used in her secret “human” alias — to a group of complete strangers?

Several TVLine readers also pointed out the scene in which Kara, dressed in her street clothes and glasses, arrived at J’onn’s office after scanning the globe for members of Manchester Black’s Elite. “I circled the earth twice, east to west … no sign of the Elite anywhere,” she announced — not seeming to mind that Menagerie, a volatile alien the team has in its custody, was sitting within earshot.

These could be dismissed as relatively minor oversights, but because so much of this show’s tension revolves around one specific secret, those oversights feel infinitely more substantial. That carelessness also makes it even more frustrating that some of Kara’s closest, most intelligent friends — including one whose name rhymes with Mena Muthor — have yet to crack her code, despite the fact that she’s barely even trying.

At this point, the only thing that could save Kara’s secret indefinitely would be Red Daughter’s arrival in National City. After all, if Supergirl’s doppelganger is seen standing next to Kara, they couldn’t possibly be the same person.

How do you feel about Kara’s apparent recklessness regarding her secret identity? Does she need to get her act together, or are we making too much out of a few minor slip-ups? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.