Ratings: For the People and Station 19 Return Steady, The Orville Ties Low

ABC’s Station 19 reignited Season 2 on Thursday with 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, right on par with its fall average. Leading out that, For the People returned to 3.2 million viewers (its second-largest audience yet) and a 0.6 rating, matching its freshman demo average. In total viewers, it matched time slot predecessor How to Get Away With Murder‘s biggest Season 5 audience.

Opening ABC’s night, Grey’s Anatomy (6.6 mil/1.5, read recap) ticked down.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.11 mil/0.6) dipped to its smallest audience ever whole steady in the demo. Bubble drama The Orville (2.9 mil/0.6) slipped to its second-smallest audience while down two tenths in the demo to match its series low.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.3 mil/0.4) and Legacies (852K/0.2, read recap) each ticked down.

NBC | Superstore (3.1 mil/0.8) returned up, A.P. Bio (1.9 mil/0.5) opened Season 2 down from both its freshman average and finale, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2 mil/0.6) dipped and Will & Grace (2.6 mil/0.7) ticked up.

CBS | Big Bang (12.8 mil/2.1) and Mom (8.4 mil/1.2) dipped, Young Sheldon (11.5 mil/1.7) and SWAT (5.6 mil/0.9) were steady. and Fam (5.7 mil/0.9) ticked up.

