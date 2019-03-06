Gerald McRaney to Play Kim Cattrall's (Dead?!) Hubby in Fox Pilot Filthy Rich

Here’s a piece of casting news that will make you say, “Hallelujah!”

TV veteran Gerald McRaney has joined the cast of Fox’s soapy drama pilot Filthy Rich, TVLine has learned — but there’s a twist.

Described as a “larger than life Southern Gothic dramedy,” Filthy Rich takes place after the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash — and his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, the newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town, but becoming part of the family empire.

McRaney has been cast as Eugene Monroe, the aforementioned CEO whose death is referred to in the project’s description. Eugene is the extremely Southern, charming and charismatic husband of Cattrall’s Margaret Monroe, making him one-half of the Christian powerhouse couple that runs the Sunshine Network. (Until that pesky plane crash gets him, apparently.)

Filthy Rich also co-stars Aubrey Dollar (Battle Creek), Corey Cott (The Good Fight), Mark L. Young (The Comeback) and relative newcomer Benjamin Aguilar. Tate Taylor (The Help) will write and direct the pilot, and he’ll executive-produce with Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and John Norris.

