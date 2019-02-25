Kim Cattrall to Star in Fox's Soapy Family Drama Pilot Filthy Rich

Fox has presumably shown Kim Cattrall a decent chunk of change, tapping the Sex and the City vet to both star in and produce its Southern-tinged family soap opera Filthy Rich, TVLine has learned. Cattrall, who is coming off of a one-season stint on CBS All Access’ horror anthology Tell Me a Story, will play the “steel azalea” matriarch of the family at the center of the series, which hails from Help auteur Tate Taylor.

Filthy Rich centers on the “larger than life” Monroe clan, whose patriarch — a wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network — dies in a plane crash. Shortly after his tragic passing, his wife Margaret (played by Cattrall) and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When Margaret tries to pay them to scram, the newly legitimized heirs insist on not only staying in town but becoming part of the family empire.

Taylor penned the pilot and will also direct. His fellow EPs include Brian Grazer, John Norris and Francie Calfo.