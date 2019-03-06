Arrow Cast on the Show's Upcoming Final Season: 'Let's End on a High'

The stars of Arrow are promising to deliver a final season that will make fans proud.

Leading man Stephen Amell announced on Wednesday via Twitter that the CW series will wrap its run with a 10-episode Season 8 this fall. In an Instagram post, the actor added, “It’s been one hell of a run. I promise we’ll finish the way we started.”

His castmate David Ramsey, who has played Oliver Queen’s best friend John Diggle since the series premiere, reflected on the show’s journey and expressed his desire to go out on a high note.

“What an awesome ride! @arrow fans have been the best any actor could’ve asked for!” Ramsey wrote. “Thank you for helping me bring John Diggle/Spartan to life!!! Love all of you! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in stock for you. Let’s end on a high, shall we?”

Meanwhile, Colton Haynes, who returned as a series regular this season, tweeted, “Sad to say that #Arrow will be coming to an end after a 10 episode Season 8. Thank you to all the fans who’ve watched. It’s been such a blessing to be a part of this incredible show. What a beautiful journey.”

