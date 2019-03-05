Riverdale Production Remains Shut Down After Luke Perry’s Death

Production on Riverdale‘s third season remains shut down for a second day as the CW drama’s cast and crew mourn their co-star and friend Luke Perry, TVLine has learned. Perry was hospitalized on Feb. 28 after suffering a major stroke, from which he died four days later.

Perry’s co-stars have been flooding social media with tributes since news of his passing broke on Monday morning. Lili Reinhart tweeted that she’s “finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,” adding, “I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

And Madchen Amick had this to say: “I’m absolutely heartbroken of the news that we lost someone so incredibly special. Luke had become a dear friend. We laughed. We cried. We shared our show biz war stories. We shared how proud we are as parents. I knew that he was always there for me no matter what. I’m so thankful for the time that we had together. He was an incredibly loving and generous man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family right now. I will love you forever, Luke.”

The following joint statement was also released on behalf of Riverdale‘s executive producers, Warner Bros. TV and The CW: “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

