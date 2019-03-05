American Idol Sneak Peek: A Former Contestant Returns With Big News

A familiar face shows up during Wednesday’s episode of American Idol (ABC, 8/7c), but we wouldn’t blame you for not recognizing her. (Ryan Seacrest sure doesn’t.)

The young woman in question is Courtney. She doesn’t provide a last name, so like all the greats before her — Madonna, Cher, Sanjaya — we’ll just assume she doesn’t need one. She also doesn’t need a new man, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, because she just got engaged!

Katy Perry immediately shares in Courtney’s excitement, commending her for picking out her own ring, since she’ll be stuck wearing it (hopefully) for the rest of her life. Luke Bryan, meanwhile, doesn’t get all that excited about weddings — and when you hear him talk about his own, you’ll understand why.

Idol kicked off its 17th round of auditions this past weekend — its second on ABC, if you want to get technical — and TVLiners are already playing favorites. Myra Tran, 19, Nick Townsend, 26, and Walker Burroughs, 20, are among the contestants our readers will be keeping close tabs on when the show eventually proceeds to Hollywood Week.

