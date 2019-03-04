Star Trek's Picard Series Adds Salvation and Blindspot Alums to Main Cast

A pair of TV veterans are beaming aboard the upcoming Jean-Luc Picard Star Trek series: Santiago Cabrera (Salvation) and Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) have joined the cast as series regulars, TVLine has learned.

CBS All Access, which will air the untitled series, has offered no details on who the pair will be playing, but we do know Patrick Stewart will be reprising his role as Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard, the role he played on Star Trek: The Next Generation for seven seasons along with four Trek films. The new series from Star Trek: Discovery executive producer Alex Kurtzman will follow the revered Starfleet officer as he enters “the next chapter of his life,” per the official description.

Cabrera recently starred as billionaire scientist Darius Tanz on the CBS summer drama Salvation, which was cancelled in November after a two-season run. He first broke out as a cast member of NBC’s Heroes, before taking roles on Merlin, Dexter and The Mindy Project. He also appeared on HBO’s Big Little Lies as theater director Joseph, who had an affair with Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline.

Hurd played terrorist Shepherd on NBC’s Blindspot until she was killed off earlier this season. She’s also well known for playing NYPD detective Monique Jeffries in the first two seasons of Law & Order: SVU. Her other roles include Lethal Weapon, Ash vs. Evil Dead and Marvel’s Daredevil.