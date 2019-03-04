Luke Perry Dead at 52: Riverdale EPs and The CW Salute 'Generous' 'Father Figure and Mentor to Young Cast'

Luke Perry was remembered by Riverdale‘s producers and The CW as a “consummate professional with a giant heart,” in the wake of the TV vet’s death on Monday.

Perry died on March 4, just days after suffering a massive stroke and being hospitalized. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, and children Jack and Sophie, among other family members and friends.

A joint statement from Riverdale EPs Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg berlanti, Sarah Schecther and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. TV and The CW reads: “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.

“A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Production on Riverdale was shut down for the day, after the news broke.

Perry suffered his stroke on Feb. 27, the same day that Fox announced it was reviving Beverly Hills, 90210 via a six-episode, Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque mockumentary starring original cast members Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris. Though Perry’s Riverdale gig would have kept him from participating in the project full-time, Spelling had expressed confidence, prior to the revival’s official announcement, that Perry would have done “as many [episodes] as he can do.”