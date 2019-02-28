Lady Gaga refuses to entertain rumors of a romance with A Star Is Born castmate Bradley Cooper. The newly minted Oscar winner rolled her eyes during an appearance on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked about their intimate performance of the hit song “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet, and what it has done to pop culture is just abysmal,” she said. “People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.

“This is a love song,” she continued. “The movie A Star Is Born is a love story… We worked all week on that performance.”

Gaga told Kimmel that she relinquished control of the performance to Cooper, who directed her in the film. “He laid it all out. Everything that you saw — the way that it was shot, the way that they pushed the piano out [and] you saw them put the piano together, us walk up on stage, no intro — that was all him,” she said. “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time… When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel. I’m an artist, I guess we did a good job, and, fooled ‘ya!”

TVLine readers were among those mesmerized by Gaga and Cooper’s debut, giving it an average grade of “A.” You can watch (or rewatch) it here.

