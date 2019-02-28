Ratings: Masked Singer Hits Highs With Finale, Plus Whiskey Cavalier's Latest

The Masked Singer‘s inaugural, two-hour coronation ceremony averaged 10 million total viewers and a 3.1 demo rating on Wednesday night, rising 12 and 15 percent week-to-week to mark series highs (besting the premiere’s 9.4 mil/3.0). Of note, the second hour of actual show did 11.5 mil and a 3.6.

TVLine readers gave the already renewed Fox hit’s freshman finale an average grade of “B” (but not Bee). Read recap.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (7.1 mil/1.5) and World’s Best (2.7 mil/0.5) each dipped a tenth week-to-week.

NBC | Chicagos Med (8.4 mil/1.2) and Fire (8.2 mil/1.2) each dipped a tenth, while P.D. (7.1 mil/1.1) fell 20 percent and three tenths from last week’s crossover installment.

ABC | Whiskey Cavalier did 4.1 mil and a 0.7 with its regular time slot premiere, giving the time period its best numbers since Sept. 26 and Dec. 2. Folding in Sunday’s first, post-Oscars airing of the pilot, that totals 8.7 mil/1.5. (Everything else on ABC Wednesday was steady.)

THE CW | Riverdale (878K/0.3) and All American (616K/0.2) were steady in the demo.

