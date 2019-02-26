Showtime's Penny Dreadful 'Sequel' Adds Nathan Lane in Co-Starring Role

Showtime has enlisted Nathan Lane to serve and protect its upcoming Penny Dreadful offshoot.

The Emmy winner has been cast in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the “spiritual descendant” of Showtime’s original horror-drama, TVLine has learned.

City of Angels — which hails from Penny Dreadful creator John Logan — will be set in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension.” When a grisly murder shocks the city, Det. Tiago Vega (Fear the Walking Dead‘s Daniel Zovatto) becomes embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles.

Lane will co-star as Lewis Michener, a veteran officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. Wise to the ways of the world and ruthless in pursuit of his goals, Lewis becomes Tiago’s partner and mentor. (Lane joins Game of Thrones vet Natalie Dormer, who was recently cast as the supernatural demon Magda.)

The actor’s recent TV credits include Modern Family, The Blacklist and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He also took home a Tony Award in 2018 for his work in Angels in America.

Production on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is expected to begin later this year. Does Lane’s casting pique your interest in the show?