Watch Masked Singer's Monster-ous Finale Sneak Peek, Make Final Guesses!

We’re just one day away from The Masked Singer‘s two-hour season ender, which will finally reveal the identities of the three remaining celebrities. But first, let’s dance!

Fox on Tuesday released a special sneak peek of the grand finale — airing Wednesday at 8/7c — in which the Monster (actual identity TBA) gets the judges on their feet with a vocally impressive performance of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” He even messes with Jenny McCarthy’s head by sneaking in a New Kids on the Block move, fueling theories that her husband, former New Kid Donny Wahlberg, could be under that costume. (Spoiler alert: He’s not.)

Last week’s episode gave us the season’s first-ever double elimination, revealing Joey Fatone as the Rabbit and Rumer Willis as the Lion. But while the judges seemed genuinely surprised by these unmaskings, neither should have come as a surprise to regular TVLine readers. After all, both names were in our running gallery of clues and guesses since the very beginning — along with every other contestant to be revealed thus far, from La Toya Jackson’s Alien to Terry Bradshaw’s Deer. (Gee, something tells us the show won’t be telling us the celebrities’ heights when it returns for Season 2.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Monster’s performance, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Who’s lurking underneath that costume? And which masked celebrity do you predict will win the season?