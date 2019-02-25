Life in Pieces (Finally!) Gets Season 4 Premiere Date at CBS

The Short family’s long absence from CBS is finally coming to an end.

Life in Pieces, which last aired in May 2018, will be back for Season 4 on Thursday, April 18, TVLine has learned.

The comedy’s fourth season will kick off with two episodes, airing at 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm, before settling into its regular 9:30 time slot on Thursday, April 25. (Nina Dobrev’s freshman sitcom Fam, which currently airs Thursdays at 9:30, will have already wrapped its Season 1 run by that time.)

According to the official Season 4 description, the Short family “welcomes a few new family members and weathers an unexpected health crisis” in the new episodes, and “some long-hidden secrets are revealed in an unexpected way.”

As TVLine exclusively reported in August, Joey King (the real-life sister of Hunter King, aka Life in Pieces‘ Clementine) will recur in Season 4 as Morgan, a pregnant 17-year-old who plans to place her baby with adoptive parents Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral).

Life in Pieces also stars Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Dan Bakkedahl, Niall Cunningham, Holly J. Barrett and Giselle Eisenberg.

Are you looking forward to Life in Pieces‘ return? Drop a comment below with your hopes for the new episodes.