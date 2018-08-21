Life in Pieces Season 4 Adds Joey King, Sister of Cast Member Hunter King

Life in Pieces is holding a pair of Kings in Season 4.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Joey King has been cast in a recurring guest star role on the same CBS comedy that employs her real-life sister Hunter King (who plays Clementine and also daylights on The Young and the Restless).

The younger of the Kings will play Morgan, a pregnant 17-year-old who is giving up her baby for adoption to Matt (played by Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral). TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Joey King’s previous TV roles include Fargo Season 2, NBC’s Bent, a Season 3 episode of The Flash (as Frankie Kane/Magenta), Ghost Whisperer and Jericho, while her recent film credits include Slender Man, Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, Wish Upon and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Life in Pieces Season 4 will premiere at midseason.

