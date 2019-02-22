Jaime Camil-Led Sitcom From Jane Creator Lands Pilot Order at CBS

Don’t fret, Rogelio De La Vega fans: Your beloved telenovela star may not be off your TV for very long.

CBS has ordered a comedy pilot starring Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil, TVLine has learned. In the untitled multi-cam project, Camil plays a filthy rich trust fund baby who suddenly gets cut off by his father. Camil’s character and his wife are then forced to move in with his estranged sister and share her Reseda condo… where he might just find a way to reconnect with his sibling after all these years.

Camil — whose starring role in the project was first announced in December — will also serve as an executive producer on the potential series, along with Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman. Alex Herschlag (Will & Grace, Modern Family) will write the pilot and also serve as an EP. (For more on all the new TV shows in the works for the 2019-20 season, check out TVLine’s Pilot Season guide.)

A huge star in his native Mexico, Camil co-stars as Jane’s pompous superstar dad Rogelio on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, which returns for its fifth and final season next month. His other recent TV credits include Charmed and Devious Maids.