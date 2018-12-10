TVLine Items: Samira Wiley Visits W&G, Jane Star's New CBS Comedy and More

Karen Walker is bonding with a handmaid: Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) has booked a guest arc on Will & Grace, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Wiley will play Nikki, a confident woman who gets Karen to open up about her love life while the two are snowed in at the office.

Wiley — whose TV credits also include Orange Is the New Black and You’re the Worst — will appear in three episodes of the NBC comedy in 2019.

* Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil will star in and executive-produce the potential CBS series Riches to Rags, developed by Jane showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, our sister site Variety reports. The comedy is about a wealthy trust fund baby whose father cuts him off, forcing him and his wife to move into her sister’s humble condo.

* Pearl Thusi (Quantico) will star in the Netflix series Queen Sono as a highly trained spy in a South African agency, per Deadline.

* Court TV will relaunch in May 2019 via Katz Networks, which operates the multicast nets Bounce, Escape and Grit, Deadline reports.

* Starz’s “surreal” coming-of-age comedy Now Apocalypse will debut on Sunday, March 10 at 9/8c, following the Season 2 premiere of American Gods. The series, starring Avan Jogia (Tut, Twisted) and Beau Mirchoff (Awkward, The Fosters), follows a group of friends as they embark on various exploits pursuing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles.

