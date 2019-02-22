Ratings: Grey's Rebounds, While HTGAWM and Legacies Eye New Lows

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 6.9 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, rising 21 percent from last week’s demo low as it heads into its record-breaking episode. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, A Million Little Things (5.3 mil/1.1, read recap) delivered its third-largest audience while tying its demo high. HTGAWM (2.6 mil/0.5, read recap) however dipped a tenth to a new series low in the demo.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.19 mil/0.6) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo. The Orville (3.04 mil/0.7, read OMGWTF recap) was steady.

NBC | Titan Games (4.3 mil/1.1), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.4 mil/0.8) and Will & Grace (2.7 mil/0.7) were all steady in the demo, while SVU (4 mil/0.9) ticked up with Episode 450.

CBS | Big Bang (13.3 mil/2.3) and Young Sheldon (11.3 mil/1.8) dipped three and two tenths respectively, Mom (8.6 mil/1.3) rose two tenths and Fam (5.7 mil/0.8) ticked up. SWAT (5.4 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth.

THE CW | Leading out of a Charmed rerun, Legacies (710K/0.2, recap) dropped hard to series lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.