Veronica Mars: Find Out Which Villain Will Be Back for Hulu Revival

Hold on to your hairdos: Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars revival will contain an appearance by notorious Hearst rapist Mercer Hayes.

TVLine has confirmed that Ryan Devlin, who played the hair-snipping villain, will be part of the eight-episode limited series set to launch later this year.

Fans of the series will remember Mercer as the college-radio DJ/illegal casino svengali whom Veronica revealed as a serial rapist in Season 3. (Remember how he kept the locks of the women he’d violated? Shudder.) The last time we saw him, in “Spit & Eggs,” Mercer and accomplice Moe Flater were about to receive a behind-bars beat-down from Logan, who’d gotten himself thrown in jail for the express purpose of paying them back for attacking Veronica.

Devlin tipped off fans via his Instagram feed Thursday:

Devlin’s post-Veronica career includes stints on Grey’s Anatomy; Brothers & Sisters; Play It Again, Dick; iZombie and Jane the Virgin.

The new episodes will focus on a new mystery as Mars Investigations is hired to look into the murder of a student on spring break. In addition to original cast members Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, David Starzyk, Max Greenfield and Adam Rose, the continuation — which is set five years after the events of the feature film — also stars Dawnn Lewis (A Different World), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place).