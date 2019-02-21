The Twilight Zone Trailer Offers Eerie Glimpse at CBS All Access' Revival

Got 90 seconds to spare? Then you have enough time for a quick trip to The Twilight Zone.

CBS All Access has released a full trailer for its upcoming revival of the sci-fi classic, which gives us our first unsettling look at the new episodes.

Though the teaser (embedded above) doesn’t reveal a whole lot of plot details, it does feature a bevy of famous faces in various stages of confusion and distress (which is the default setting in this dimension). Among the TV stars spotted in the video: Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani as a man who “changed something, erased something” in his life, The Affair‘s Sanaa Lathan as a woman who’s been thoroughly spooked and Room‘s Jacob Tremblay as a young man who is somehow caught up in the world of politics.

The trailer also includes a few Easter eggs for fans of the original series. Parks and Recreation‘s Adam Scott, for example, will star in an episode titled “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” — and at the 21-second mark in the trailer, you can spot the same gremlin that appeared in the iconic 1963 installment, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” which starred William Shatner.

Rounding out the teaser is executive producer Jordan Peele, who makes a brief appearance as the revival’s host and narrator. (And he’s wearing a suit of which Rod Serling would certainly approve.)

The Twilight Zone will kick off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 1. New installments will then drop weekly on CBS All Access beginning Thursday, April 11.

Watch the revival’s full trailer above, then hit the comments with your initial thoughts!