'Treehouse' Trailer: Hulu's Into the Dark Anthology Traps Jimmi Simpson in Haunted Vacation Home From Hell

James Roday‘s career as an auteur is about to take a dark — one might even say psychotic — turn.

The Psych vet-turned-Million Little Things star co-wrote (with Gravy collaborator Todd Harthan) and directed the sixth chapter of Into the Dark, Hulu’s monthly-unspooling 12-part horror anthology series — and we have your exclusive first look at the bone-chilling first trailer.

Titled “Treehouse,” the installment — which is set to bow on March 1 — stars Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson as a celebrity chef who temporarily flees his scandal-plagued, big-city life for a weekend at his family’s isolated vacation (and apparently super-haunted) home. The cast also includes Roday’s Psych co-star Maggie Lawson, as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz, The Kids Are Alright‘s Mary McCormack and The Resident‘s Shaunette Renee Wilson.

Each episode of Into the Dark is released roughly a month apart and centers on a holiday contained within said month.

The Ides of March-themed “Treehouse” arrives at a busy time for Roday. In addition to his current role on ABC’s surprise sleeper Million Little Things (which has already been renewed for a second season), the triple threat will soon begin work on Psych: The Movie 2, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Psych: The Movie.

Press PLAY above to check out the "Treehouse" trailer