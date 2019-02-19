The Man in the High Castle to End With Season 4 at Amazon — Watch Teaser

The Man in the High Castle is ending his reign: The drama’s previously announced fourth season will be its last, Amazon revealed on Tuesday.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1962 novel, The Man in the High Castle takes place 15 years after World War II, in an alternate universe where the Axis Powers — including Nazi Germany — triumphed over the Allied Powers. The series is led by Rufus Sewell and Alexa Davalos.

“It has been a great privilege to work alongside our extraordinary High Castle team, in partnership with David Zucker and Scott Free, to bring my father’s classic novel to life, particularly during this tumultuous period in our real world,” executive producer Isa Dick Hackett said in a statement. “I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them. I am very grateful for the ongoing support from Amazon as we produce this final season, and look forward to building on this extremely successful partnership. Stay tuned; there’s more to come!”

Added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios: “We are incredibly proud of all of the hard work from the massively talented executive producers, cast, crew and everyone who has worked on The Man in the High Castle over the years. With production ongoing on our fourth and final season, we can’t wait for fans to see how this final chapter in the story unfolds. The Man in the High Castle helped define Amazon Prime Video in the genre space, and we are grateful and excited that we’ll continue to be in business with Isa and Electric Shepherd Productions for future Philip K. Dick adaptations.”

The first three seasons of Man in the High Castle are now available to stream on Amazon, while the final batch of episodes will drop this fall.

The first three seasons of Man in the High Castle are now available to stream on Amazon, while the final batch of episodes will drop this fall.