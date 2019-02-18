Ratings: CBS Dramas and Charmed Go Low, as Fox 'Toons Top Soft Sunday

A measly 0.9 was the demo rating to beat this Sunday, as Fox’s animated line-up led the night.

The Simpsons drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, up sharply from its last fresh outing, while Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy each did 2.2 mil/0.9.

RELATEDThe Simpsons Renewed Through Season 32

Over on CBS, the already renewed God Friended Me returned from a month-long break to 7.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, down two tenths in the demo to match its season low. NCIS: LA (6.7 mil/0.7) tied series lows on both counts, while fellow bubble drama Madam Secretary (5 mil/0.4) hit new lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Leading out of How to Train Your Dragon (2.4 mil/0.5), the Elvis tribute special did 5.5 mil and a 0.6.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.2 mil/0.3) was steady, while Charmed (770K/0.2) hit and tied season lows.

ABC | Star Wars: The Force Awakens did 2.8 mil/0.5.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.