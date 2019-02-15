Good Doctor's Nicholas Gonzalez Previews Melendez's Chief Concern, Revisits Flash, PLL, SVU and More

There’s a new chief in town, and Good Doctor surgeon Neil Melendez isn’t happy about it, according to star Nicholas Gonzalez.

In Monday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c), Hawaii Five-0 vet Daniel Dae Kim (who also serves as an EP on the series) scrubs in as new chief of surgery Jackson Han and immediately ruffles Melendez’s feathers.

“The first interaction between Han and Melendez is that Han cancels one of Melendez’s surgeries without even telling him. That’s his ‘hello,'” Gonzalez previews. “That tells you a little bit about the man that Han is. He feels like he has to throw his weight around a little bit.”

Much like Melendez, Han is “an ego-driven man who has the experience and the knowledge to back it up,” Gonzalez says. “He’s no slouch, and he’s definitely earned the position that he’s in, but there’s definitely tension when it comes down to what they feel is best for the patient at any given time.”

Another source of tension is Han’s intolerance towards Shaun. “That’s one of the big things we start to see that we haven’t seen in a while, and it’s rearing its head in a very logical way,” he warns. “Han has some very real concerns about Shaun in surgery, the same valid concerns that Melendez had [back in Season 1].”

