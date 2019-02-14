David Fincher's Love, Death & Robots Gets Premiere Date, First NSFW Teaser

Prepare yourselves for a “185-minute genre orgy.” That’s how Netflix is referring to its new animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, which is set to premiere on Friday, March 15.

As seen in the above teaser trailer, Love, Death & Robots features sentient dairy products, rogue werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, sexy cyborgs, alien spiders, blood-thirsty demons from Hell and… Adolf Hitler? The series hails from Oscar-nominated director David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) and Deadpool helmer Tim Miller, and will consist of 18 episodes that run anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes.

According to the official logline, LD&R covers a variety of adult topics, including racism, government, war, free will and human nature. It was inspired by the “eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970s,” and spans the science-fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres.

Love, Death & Robots is the third Netflix drop set for March 15, along with Queer Eye Season 3 and the new Idris Elba comedy Turn Up Charlie. Previously announced premiere dates also include The Umbrella Academy (Friday, Feb. 15), Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 (Friday, March 29), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 (Friday, April 5) and Stranger Things Season 3 (Thursday, July 4). (For more, visit TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard.)

