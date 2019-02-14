Broad City Sneak Peek: Ilana Discovers the Awful Truth About Her Roommate

They’re in their final season, but the ladies of Broad City are still learning things about themselves… and the people they share an apartment with.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Comedy Central, 10/9c) — which you can watch above — Ilana invites Abbi over to deal with an imminent crisis. She’s never set foot in her roommate Jaimé’s room before (“I wasn’t about to be another greedy-ass white person who thinks they’re owed dominion over every single brown person’s territory”), but a particularly funky smell compelled her to cross that threshold. And when she did, she discovered… Jaimé is a hoarder.

The gals snap into action, donning Breaking Bad-style hazmat suits and clearing out Jaimé’s room, dumping stacks of old New Yorkers and drugstore receipts. They even find the source of the stench: a half-eaten everything bagel with cream cheese. “Now I know he’s crazy,” Abbi declares. “I mean, who doesn’t finish an everything bagel with cream cheese?” But maybe it wasn’t the best idea to give Jaimé’s room an extreme makeover without his approval?

