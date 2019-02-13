Ratings: The Rookie Eyes Lows, NCIS Draws Biggest Audience of Season

Episode 13 was an unlucky number for ABC bubble drama The Rookie, which this Tuesday ticked down to hit and tie its series lows, with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

Opening ABC’s night, American Housewife (4.3 mil/0.9) ticked up, while Kids Are Alright (3.2 mil/0.7), black-ish (3.1 mil/0.8) and Splitting Up Together (2.6 mil/0.6) were all steady in the demo. (That said, Kids and black-ish dipped to series-low audiences.)

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (13.2 mil/1.3) held into its second-best demo number of the season while rising to its largest audience since May 8; TVLine readers gave Ziva’s stealthy return an average grade of “A-.” FBI (9.4 mil/1.0) rose 27 and 25 percent from its previous, post-Celeb Big Brother outing, while New Orleans (7.2 mil/0.8) was steady.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (6 mil/1.5) ticked up from last week’s pre-SOTU hour. This Is Us (7.3 mil/1.7, read post mortem) returned from a three-week break down 11 percent and two tenths, marking new series lows. New Amsterdam (5.8 mil/1.0) was steady.

THE CW | A nearly Flash-less The Flash (1.71 mil/0.6) dipped, but Roswell (1.15 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.2 mil/0.7) and The Gifted (1.6 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, though the latter matched its smallest audience yet.

