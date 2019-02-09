Masked Singer Week 6: Biggest Clues About the Remaining Celebrities

And then there were six. Following this week’s Rav-ealing episode of of The Masked Singer, we’re now down to a half-dozen costumed celebrities to figure out (not that we haven’t already).

In fact, if you were at all surprised to learn that talk show legend Ricki Lake was posing as the Raven, you clearly haven’t perused our gallery of clues and predictions. With the help of our readers, we also predicted Tori Spelling as the Unicorn, Margaret Cho as the Poodle and Terry Bradshaw as the Deer — and we’re pretty positive about our picks for the Alien, the Bee, the Lion, the Monster, the Peacock and the Rabbit.

All six remaining celebrities will perform this Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), making it the first episode to feature all of the show’s contestants — what’s left of them, anyway — on the same stage, so why not review all of the clues we’ve collected about them thus far?

Browse our gallery of Masked Singer clues and theories — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your best guesses below: Which celebrities are masquerading as the Alien, the Bee, the Lion, the Monster, the Peacock and the Rabbit? And who do you think will “win”?