Y&R Remembers Kristoff St. John With Video Montage, Plans Storyline Tribute

The Young and the Restless remembered Kristoff St. John on Friday with a video montage, after first noting the longtime cast member’s tragic passing earlier in the week with a title card.

The CBS soap opera has also announced a plan to further honor St. John — who was found dead on Feb. 3, at age 52 — with an on-screen storyline.

Today and every day we remember an unforgettable member of the #YR family. From his time in Genoa City to the moments behind-the-scenes on set, Kristoff St. John will always be in our hearts. ❤️ Please join us in sending love to the incredible man behind Neil Winters. pic.twitter.com/9QrLzhCQPs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 8, 2019

“Today and every day we remember an unforgettable member of the Y&R family,” the soap said in a statement. “From his time in Genoa City to the moments behind-the-scenes on set, Kristoff St. John will always be in our hearts. Please join us in sending love to the incredible man behind Neil Winters.”

The video above debuted on Friday’s episode, two days after St. John’s character made what would be his final appearance.

“The Young and the Restless will forever value the legacy of Kristoff St. John in his portrayal of Neil Winters,” the statement continued. “Beginning in late April, Y&R will feature a storyline that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character.”