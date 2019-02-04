Kristoff St. John, Young and the Restless Emmy Winner, Dead at 52

The Young and the Restless vet Kristoff St. John was pronounced dead on Sunday after his body was found in his San Fernando Valley home by a concerned friend. No foul play was involved, TMZ reports, though alcohol may have been involved. He was 52.

St. John’s son Julian died in November 2014 at age 24, in what was ruled a suicide and following a history of mental illness. The actor and ex-wife Mia St. John sued the psychiatric facility for negligence, claiming they skimped on check-ins and observation; the case was ultimately settled in August 2017. Months later, Kristoff St. John himself was placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun.

St. John got his start on TV at age 8 with a role on the sitcom That’s My Mama. He went on to appear in episodes of shows such as Happy Days and Wonder Woman, play a young Alex Haley in the miniseries sequel Roots: The Next Generation, and co-star in the Bad News Bears TV series.

The actor made his soap opera debut in 1989, as Adam Marshall in the African American-centric Generations (for which he earned his first two Daytime Emmy nominations). After that NBC sudser ended, he originated the role of Y&R‘s Neil Winters, earning another nine Daytime Emmy nods (including as recently as 2017) and grabbing gold twice.

St. John is survived by two daughters, age 26 and 15, and fiancée Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva, whom he was to wed later this year.

Peers and famous fans were quick to remember St. John via social media:

