Riverdale Recruits Chad Michael Murray as Sexy Cult Leader Edgar Evernever

Former One Tree Hill resident Chad Michael Murray is returning to The CW by way of Riverdale, TVLine has learned, finally putting a face to the name we’ve heard so many times this season: Edgar Evernever.

“As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town,” reads the character’s official description. “Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?” (Duh!)

For someone viewers have yet to meet, Edgar has already proven himself a surprisingly influential force in the world of Riverdale. He possesses a particularly strong hold on Alice Cooper, who recently donated the entirety of Betty’s college savings to the Farm.

In addition to his six seasons as a series regular on The WB/CW’s One Tree Hill, Murray’s small-screen credits also include significant roles on Fox’s Star, CMT’s Sun Records, ABC’s Agent Carter, Crackle’s Chosen, and The WB’s Dawson’s Creek and Gilmore Girls.

But just as Riverdale giveth a Murray, Riverdale also taketh away a Murray. As TVLine recently reported, Ashleigh Murray (aka Josie McCoy) has joined the cast of spinoff Katy Keene and will be leaving town if the pilot is ordered to series.

New episodes of Riverdale air Wednesdays at 8/7c.