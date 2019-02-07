Ratings: World's Best Far From Super in Wednesday Debut; Riverdale Goes Low

CBS’ The World’s Best christened its regular Wednesday time slot with 5.6 million total viewers and just a 1.0 demo rating, expectedly down — though by a whole lot — from its post-Super Bowl launch (which did 22.2 mil and a 7.0).

World’s Best was all well shy of this season’s other reality-TV premieres, including The Masked Singer (3.0), Titan Games (1.8) and AGT: Champions (1.8).

Leading out of that, Criminal Minds (4.7 mil/0.8) was flat with its penultimate season finale, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B.” (Read post mortem and weigh in on that confession.)

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (994K/0.3, read recap) slipped 21 and 25 percent to its lowest numbers since March 28. All American (591K/0.2) was down 23 percent in audience to mark a series low while steady in the demo.

FOX | 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.8 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, while The Masked Singer ended two weeks of gains by slipping 10 and 15 percent.

NBC | Chicagos Med (9.3 mil/1.4), Fire (8.8 mil/1.3) and P.D. (7.4 mil/1.2) each rose a tenth, with the latter marking its biggest non-crossover audience in three years.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.