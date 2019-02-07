Fargo Alum Allison Tolman to Star in NBC Drama Pilot Emergence

Allison Tolman is putting her badge back on: The Fargo veteran will star as a sheriff in the NBC drama pilot Emergence, our sister site Variety is reporting.

In the character-driven thriller, Tolman’s sheriff character takes in a child she finds at the site of a mysterious accident. The child has no memory of what happened, but the ensuing investigation draws Tolman’s character into a conspiracy that’s “larger than she ever imagined,” per the official synopsis.

The drama, from executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), already earned a pilot order from the Peacock network last month. Paul McGuigan (Sherlock, Luke Cage) will direct the pilot. (For a full rundown of all the network pilots currently in development for the 2019-20 TV season, check out TVLine’s Pilot Season guide.)

Tolman first broke out with a starring role in the inaugural season of FX’s Fargo, playing deputy Molly Solverson alongside stars Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. (She earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the role.) Following that, Tolman starred in the short-lived ABC comedy Downward Dog, which was cancelled after a single season. Her other TV credits include Good Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Mindy Project.