NBC Orders Pilot for 'Innovative' Musical Dramedy From EP Paul Feig

Six years after Smash went off the air, NBC is warming up for another musical: The Peacock network has ordered a pilot for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, an “innovative musical dramedy” with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig on board as an executive producer, TVLine has learned.

Playlist — created by Gossip Girl writer Austin Winsberg — centers on “a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20s who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her,” per the official description. “With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her ‘gift’ to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.” (Anyone else getting Crazy Ex-Girlfriend vibes from this?) Feig is slated to direct the pilot, as well as serving as an EP.

Also landing a pilot order at NBC: Emergence, a thriller from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. In it, a sheriff takes in a child she discovers at the site of a mysterious accident. The child has no memory of the accident, but plays a pivotal role in the investigation, which draws the sheriff “into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined.” Director Paul McGuigan (Sherlock, Luke Cage) is onboard to helm the pilot.