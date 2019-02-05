Ratings: Man With a Plan Returns Up, The Neighborhood Hits Season High

CBS’ Man With a Plan opened Season 3 on Monday night with 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, up from both its sophomore finale and average, while also improving on time slot predecessor Happy Together (which averaged 4.6 mil/0.9)

Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood (7.5 mil/1.4) delivered a best-since-premiere audience while hitting a series high in the demo. Subbing for Magnum, Celeb Big Brother did 4.2 mil and a 1.1, while Bull (6.3 mil/0.8) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Arrow‘s 150th episode (1.07 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and Black Lightning (950K/0.3) were both steady in the demo.

ABC | The Bachelor (6.2 mil/1.8) held steady to beat AGT: Champions in the demo this week; The Good Doctor (5.9 mil/1.0) dipped to hit and tie series lows.

FOX | The Resident (5.4 mil/1.0) ticked up, The Passage (3.8 mil/0.9) stabilized in Week 4.

NBC | AGT: Champions (9.8 mil/1.6) slipped two tenths, while Manifest (5.3 mil/0.9) dipped to hit and tie series lows.

