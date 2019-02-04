Super Bowl 2019: Ratings Eye 10-Year Low With Lackluster Game

Super Bowl LIII Ratings Low
The Los Angeles Rams' Johnny Hekker makes one of many punts (Shutterstock)

The Patriots’ latest Super Bowl win is CBS’ loss.

The Eye network’s broadcast of the listless and low-scoring Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night scored a 44.9 in metered market results, down 5 percent from last year and marking a 10-year low for the Big Game (since the Steelers’ 27-23 win over the Cardinals in 2009, which scored a 42.0).

Super Bowl LIII’s 44.9 is just shy of the metered market numbers for the 2010 Saints/Colts match-up, which went on to report a total audience of 106.5 million viewers.

Update: In fast nationals, the Super Bowl averaged shy of 88 million viewers from 7 pm ET to finish. So, barring a wildly disproportionate tune-in for the first hour, it would seem the game is on track to deliver fewer than 100 million viewers.

In a TVLine poll, 77 percent predicted LIII would wind up delivering fewer than 100 million viewers. The Maroon 5-led halftime show, meanwhile, earned an average TVLine reader grade of “D+.”

Check back later today for total audience figures for the Super Bowl, as well as numbers for the post-game premiere of The World’s Best.

