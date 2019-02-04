Super Bowl 2019: Ratings Eye 10-Year Low With Lackluster Game

The Patriots’ latest Super Bowl win is CBS’ loss.

The Eye network’s broadcast of the listless and low-scoring Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night scored a 44.9 in metered market results, down 5 percent from last year and marking a 10-year low for the Big Game (since the Steelers’ 27-23 win over the Cardinals in 2009, which scored a 42.0).

Super Bowl LIII’s 44.9 is just shy of the metered market numbers for the 2010 Saints/Colts match-up, which went on to report a total audience of 106.5 million viewers.

Update: In fast nationals, the Super Bowl averaged shy of 88 million viewers from 7 pm ET to finish. So, barring a wildly disproportionate tune-in for the first hour, it would seem the game is on track to deliver fewer than 100 million viewers.

In a TVLine poll, 77 percent predicted LIII would wind up delivering fewer than 100 million viewers. The Maroon 5-led halftime show, meanwhile, earned an average TVLine reader grade of “D+.”

Check back later today for total audience figures for the Super Bowl, as well as numbers for the post-game premiere of The World’s Best.