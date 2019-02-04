NBC Scraps Hair Live! Musical Event

Sorry, but the Age of Aquarius will not be dawning after all: NBC has scrapped its plans for a live musical presentation of Hair, TVLine has learned.

Hair Live!, as it was titled, was slated to air Sunday, May 19, with Emmy-winning director Alex Rudzinski (Grease: Live, Jesus Christ Superstar) adapting the 1960s counterculture classic along with Broadway revival director Diane Paulus. But the network is now shelving that production and turning its attention to more “broad-based, family musicals,” a network source tells TVLine.

“Live musicals are a part of this network’s DNA, and we are committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time,” NBC entertainment co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement to TVLine. “Since these shows are such enormous undertakings, we need titles that have a wide appeal, and we’re in the process of acquiring the rights to a couple of new shows that we’re really excited about.”

NBC’s last live musical was Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which aired last April and earned 13 Emmy nominations, winning five. The Peacock network’s previous musical events include adaptations of The Sound of Music, The Wiz and Hairspray. A live production of Bye Bye Birdie starring Jennifer Lopez was first reported back in 2016, but was pushed back indefinitely last March.