Hair Live! Gets May Airdate at NBC

Shining, gleaming, streaming, flaxen, waxen Hair will make its way to your TV next spring.

NBC’s next musical production, Hair Live!, will air Sunday, May 19, 2019, TVLine has learned exclusively. The Peacock Net’s staging will also feature a live audience.

Alex Rudzinski, who has previously helmed NBC’s live versions of Hairspray and Jesus Christ Superstar (and won an Emmy for his work on Fox’s Grease: Live), is on board to co-direct Hair. He will work alongside Diane Paulus, who directed the Tony-winning Broadway revival of the musical in 2009.

As previously reported, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron — both of whom have executive-produced all of NBC’s live musicals — will once again team up for the Hair production.

“We have the dream team to bring Hair Live! vividly to life and create another unforgettable night of live television,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “I was at the electrifying opening night of Diane Paulus’ Tony-winning revival of Hair 10 years ago and was blown away by how relevant and utterly joyous this show became in her hands. She is one of the most successful directors working in the theatre today, and we’re thrilled she will be collaborating with Alex Rudzinski, the most daring director working in live musical television. This show also has one of the great scores of all time with songs that climbed the charts 50 years ago and have since become iconic hits in our pop culture.”

NBC’s most recent live musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, nabbed 13 Emmy nominations earlier this month, including nods for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and recognition for stars John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The network had announced a live production of Bye Bye Birdie starring Jennifer Lopez back in October 2016, but it has since been delayed twice due to Lopez’s busy schedule.