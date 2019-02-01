America's Got Talent Video: Tokio Myers Puts the Judges in a Musical Trance

Two weeks after Paul Potts’ victory on AGT: The Champions, fellow Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers is hoping for similar success. The pianist/drummer/all-around insanely talented musician takes the stage on Monday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c) with his eye on one of the last two remaining spots in the finals.

And Tokio faces some stiff competition. Other familiar acts returning for The Champions on Monday include shadow theatre group Attraction (BGT Season 7 winner and Germany’s Got Talent Season 6 semi-finalist), mentalist Colin Cloud (AGT Season 12 semi-finalist), escape artist Cosentino (Australia’s Got Talent Season 5 runner-up), singer Jackie Evancho (AGT Season 5 runner-up), sand artist Kseniya Simonova (Ukraine’s Got Talent Season 1 winner), comedian Lost Voice Guy (BGT Season 12 winner), Sal Valentinetti (AGT Season 11), magician Shin Lim (AGT Season 13 winner) and band Sons of Serendip (AGT Season 9).

If Tokio Myers proceeds to the finals, he’ll face off against the eight acts that have already been sent through: singer Susan Boyle, comedian Preacher Lawson, danger duo Deadly Games, operatic rocker Cristina Ramos, singer Angelica Hale, inspirational songstress Kechi Okwuchi, singer Brian Justin Crum and, of course, Potts.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek at Tokio Myers in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which Champions are you rooting for?